CRIME STOPPERS: Pair sought in convenience store armed robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify two men accused of armed robbery.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify two men accused of armed robbery. (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

Police report it happened Friday, March 31 around 10:30 p.m.

Law enforcement stated the pair entered the Hop-In convenience store located at 12891 Coursey Boulevard near Stumberg Lane.

The men approached an employee while armed with guns and demanded money, according to authorities.

They were able to get an undisclosed amount of money before running away from the business on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as approximately 6′3″, slim males with medium-dark complexions. Both were wearing black hoodies, black jeans/pants, face masks, and gloves.

If you have information that can help detectives identify the men, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

You can also visit crimestoppers225.com.

