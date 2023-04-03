BRPD asking for public’s help to find missing man with dementia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

According to BRPD, Vandy Young, 63, has not been seen since Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Police said he was wearing a white cap, black polo, light stonewash jeans, white socks, and crocks.

Young suffers from dementia, schizophrenia, and is bipolar, BRPD said. Young is also described as being about six feet and two inches tall and is a slim build.

Officers said Young is a resident at Captial Oaks Nursing Home is known to frequent the North Boulevard and Convention Street area.

If you know anything that can help police locate Young, you can contact the Captial Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

