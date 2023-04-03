BRCC hosting career fair for Tech Ed and STEM Instructors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College will host a career networking fair Tuesday, April 4 for individuals searching for positions in STEM and Technical Education.

During the event, applicants will learn about BRCC’s STEM and Technical Education Divisions, programs offered, and the college’s culture, including employee benefits, officials said.

The event will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Digital Learning and Academic Support Center located in the Magnolia Building on the Mid City Campus.

A spokesman with BRCC said individuals should bring a resume for on-site interviews.

If interested, you can also complete an employment application prior to attendance, available on the BRCC website.

List of available positions in the STEM Department:

● Biology ● Chemistry

● Computer ● Science

● Engineering ● Geology

● Horticulture ● Information Technology with current IT certifications

● Mathematics ● Physical Science ● Physics.

List of available positions in the Technical Education Department:

● Electrical ● Millwright

● Pipefitting ● Instrumentation

● Welding ● Cosmetology

● HVAC ● Culinary ● Automotive

