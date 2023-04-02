Facebook
Warming trend again, wet extended forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 2
By Jared Silverman
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs not quite as warm as yesterday, reaching the lower 80s. Yesterday, we hit a record high at 88 degrees! There is a 20% chance of a few showers Sunday evening and overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy but mainly dry with warmer highs in the upper 80s. In fact, we’ll have near record highs both Monday and Tuesday.

The wet weather returns midweek and could stick around through the following weekend.

At this time, we don’t have a severe threat locally. Hopefully it stays that way. We should see quite a bit of rain over the next seven days with WPC forecast totals in the two to four inch range.

