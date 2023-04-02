Warming trend again, wet extended forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs not quite as warm as yesterday, reaching the lower 80s. Yesterday, we hit a record high at 88 degrees! There is a 20% chance of a few showers Sunday evening and overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 2 (wafb)

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy but mainly dry with warmer highs in the upper 80s. In fact, we’ll have near record highs both Monday and Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 2 (wafb)

The wet weather returns midweek and could stick around through the following weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 2 (wafb)

At this time, we don’t have a severe threat locally. Hopefully it stays that way. We should see quite a bit of rain over the next seven days with WPC forecast totals in the two to four inch range.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.