Lafourche Parish deputy dies after suspect rams vehicle, sheriff says

Sheriff Craig Webre said one of his deputies died early Sunday (April 2) from injuries...
Sheriff Craig Webre said one of his deputies died early Sunday (April 2) from injuries sustained when a fleeing suspect rammed his vehicle. (Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)(Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A Lafourche Parish deputy died early Sunday (April 2) after a fleeing suspect rammed his marked vehicle, Sheriff Craig Webre announced.

The identity and age of the fallen deputy was not immediately disclosed.

The incident occurred in Thibodaux just before 4 a.m. Authorities said Lafourche Parish deputies responded to a call to assist Houma Police officers, who were pursuing a suspect who led them on a chase into Lafourche.

“The pursuit led officers to near Lafourche Crossing in Thibodaux, where the suspect stopped,” the LPSO said in a news release. “After speaking with officers who were attempting to negotiate, the suspect accelerated and struck the deputy’s vehicle, which was positioned nearby.

“The deputy inside the vehicle was transported to a local hospital, where the deputy later succumbed to his injuries.”

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was in custody, but has not released the person’s name nor detailed the charges the person was booked with. The LPSO has not said why the person was being pursued.

“We are all processing and grieving this horrific and tragic death of one or our own,” Webre said in the statement. “We are with the family, providing them with support and prayers at this unbelievably difficult time. We ask for the community’s love, prayers and support as well.”

The statement said the Louisiana State Police have assumed control of the crash and criminal investigation.

Law enforcement officers escorted the bodies of the two Baton Rouge police officers killed in a helicopter crash and officials provided a few more details.

