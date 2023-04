Dear Galvez Middle Parents and Guardians,

The purpose of this message is to provide information about an incident that took place on our campus involving images taken of students without their knowledge.

As soon as we were made aware of the incident, we immediately contacted the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office so that they could begin an investigation. In cooperation with law enforcement, I personally contacted the parents of any students identified as being involved.

We recognize your desire to be informed, but please understand our efforts are focused on assisting law enforcement and protecting all involved. If information becomes available that can be released without compromising the investigation or student privacy, we will certainly communicate that with you.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support of Galvez Middle School.