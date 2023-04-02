Facebook
Firefighters battling four-alarm fire in Plaquemine

By Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire on Railroad Avenue in Plaquemine.

According to Plaquemine Fire Chief Darren Ramirez, a thrift store, a storage building behind it, and a house are on fire.

The fire apparently broke out around 3:45 p.m. on Railroad Avenue and Haase Street.

Firefighters are still on the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

