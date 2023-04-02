Facebook
Female shot on Bourbon Street, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire on Bourbon Street left a female victim wounded early Sunday morning (April 2), New Orleans police said.

The shooting was reported at 1:16 a.m. in the 700 block of the city’s best-known tourist thoroughfare.

Police have provided few details on the incident, saying only that “a female of unknown age suffered a gunshot wound.” The department said the victim was being transported for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS, but gave no indication of where she was struck nor her condition.

The NOPD also did not report an arrest in connection to the incident, nor explain the circumstances or motive of the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

