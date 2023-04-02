Concert series kicks off in Baton Rouge Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first performance of the Sunday in the Park Concert Series kicks off in downtown Baton Rouge on Sunday, April 2.

Organizers said After8 will take the stage on the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The group is described as one of the south’s hottest cover bands.

The concert series is a collaboration between the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Manship Theatre, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, the Shaw Center for the Arts, Visit Baton Rouge, and 225 Magazine.

The concert series is free and open to the public.

The below dates and bands have also been announced as part of the Sunday in the Park Concert Series:

Sunday, April 16: New Breed Brass Band (Infuses funk, rock, jazz, and hip-hop into a custom-made enhancement of second-line brass band tradition

Sunday, April 23: Kristen Diable (A bluesy rock, singer-songwriter)

Sunday, April 30: Will Wesley (Singer-songwriter, renowned guitarist, and two-time winner of New Orleans’ Blues Competition)

The concert series is part of a larger list of events during the month of April 2023. Organizers are calling the month of events Ebb and Flow. Click here to learn more.

