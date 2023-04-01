Saturday morning shooting leaves 1 injured, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials said they responded to a shooting that left one person injured on the morning of Saturday, April 1.

The shooting happened in front of the Hi Nabor store on Winbourne Avenue near Victoria Drive, officials said.

According to emergency officials, the victim was taken to a hospital and is stable.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.