Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saturday morning shooting leaves 1 injured, officials say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials said they responded to a shooting that left one person injured on the morning of Saturday, April 1.

The shooting happened in front of the Hi Nabor store on Winbourne Avenue near Victoria Drive, officials said.

According to emergency officials, the victim was taken to a hospital and is stable.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

Louisiana Child ID Kit
Parents in Ascension Parish to receive free child ID kits
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 1
Warm weekend, not a washout
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
Matthew Fortenberry
Funeral services held for 11-year-old Matthew Fortenberry