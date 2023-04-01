Parents in Ascension Parish to receive free child ID kits

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The parents of students in kindergarten through fifth grade in the Ascension Parish School System will receive free child ID kits starting Monday, April 3.

The kits are meant to help provide law enforcement with vital information if a child ever goes missing. Officials said a child goes missing in the United States every 40 seconds.

The kits will include an inkless fingerprinting kit, a DNA sample collection, physical identification information, a place for a recent photo, and easy-to-use instructions.

According to officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the free kits are made possible through a partnership with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and the National Child Identification Program.

“As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and as Attorney General, I do all I legally can to protect all Louisiana children,” said Louisiana Attorney General Landry. “So I am proud to provide these free, easy-to-use, and effective kits to help Louisiana families reunite after an abduction or a runaway.”

Officials said that by obtaining a free child ID kit, parents will not need to hand over a child’s information to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The information in the kits is instead meant to be sealed in an envelope and kept in the safety of a parent’s home.

Authorities said parents aren’t required to participate. However, they are strongly encouraged to consider taking part.

“While participation is voluntary, I urge you to take advantage of this resource that could save your child’s life,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

