Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Parents in Ascension Parish to receive free child ID kits

Louisiana Child ID Kit
Louisiana Child ID Kit(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The parents of students in kindergarten through fifth grade in the Ascension Parish School System will receive free child ID kits starting Monday, April 3.

The kits are meant to help provide law enforcement with vital information if a child ever goes missing. Officials said a child goes missing in the United States every 40 seconds.

The kits will include an inkless fingerprinting kit, a DNA sample collection, physical identification information, a place for a recent photo, and easy-to-use instructions.

RELATED: AG, others launch Louisiana child ID program

According to officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the free kits are made possible through a partnership with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and the National Child Identification Program.

“As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and as Attorney General, I do all I legally can to protect all Louisiana children,” said Louisiana Attorney General Landry. “So I am proud to provide these free, easy-to-use, and effective kits to help Louisiana families reunite after an abduction or a runaway.”

Officials said that by obtaining a free child ID kit, parents will not need to hand over a child’s information to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The information in the kits is instead meant to be sealed in an envelope and kept in the safety of a parent’s home.

Authorities said parents aren’t required to participate. However, they are strongly encouraged to consider taking part.

“While participation is voluntary, I urge you to take advantage of this resource that could save your child’s life,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 1
Warm weekend, not a washout
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
Matthew Fortenberry
Funeral services held for 11-year-old Matthew Fortenberry
Firefighters in Livingston Parish responded to a late-night mobile home fire Thursday, March 30.
Officials: Unattended candle sparked mobile home fire