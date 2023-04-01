Facebook
No. 3 LSU powers past No. 1 Va. Tech to advance to 1st title game in history

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (WAFB) - No. 3 seed LSU won a hard-fought battle against No. 1 seed Virginia Tech in the Final Four on Friday, March 31.

The Tigers (33-2) defeated Virginia Tech (31-5), 79-72.

Angel Reese finished the game with 22 points and 12 rebounds, her 33rd double-double of the season, tying the Division I record for most double-doubles in a season.

Alex Morris led the Tigers with 27 points while shooting 41% from the floor. She added two assists and two rebounds.

LaDaziah Williams added 16 and grabbed seven rebounds.

LSU led by as many as nine points in the first half, then Virginia Tech switched to a zone defense and limited the Tigers’ offense as they went 0-6 and scored 0 points to close out the first half.

Virginia Tech took a 34-32 lead at the half.

The Hokies went on a 20-2 run to take a 43-34 lead in the third quarter.

LSU went on a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter to cut the Virginia Tech lead to two at 59-57 with 8:05 left.

The Tigers went on a 14-3 run halfway through the fourth quarter to regain the lead at 64-62.

LSU outscored Virginia Tech 28-11 in the fourth.

LSU advances to the championship game for the first time in school history. The Tigers had lost their last five Final Four games.

They will face the winner between No. 2 seed Iowa and No. 1 seed South Carolina.

