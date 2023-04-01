Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 1 LSU drops series finale to No. 10 Tennessee

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU could not complete the sweep of No. 10 Tennessee, falling in Game 3 of the series on Saturday, April 1.

The Tigers (24-4, 6-3 SEC) were beaten 14-7 by the Volunteers (21-8, 4-5 SEC).

Thatcher Hurd (2-1) started on the mound for LSU and took the loss. He gave up six runs on four hits and walked two with no strikeouts. He was replaced in the first inning. Riley Cooper allowed six runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

“You tip your hat to Tennessee today; we saw another really good pitcher on the mound and their offense is explosive,” said head coach Jay Johnson. “Our players know the things we need to do better that we did not do well today. We’ll work on those and move forward.”

Tennessee came out hot, scoring 10 runs in the first two innings of the game.

CLICK HERE for more.

LSU stays home to host Nicholls State on Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 1 LSU takes series from No. 10 Tennessee
LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson (4)
Thompson’s clutch 3-run double propels No. 1 LSU over No. 10 Tennessee
LSU Tigers
No. 1 LSU explodes for 17 runs to beat Grambling in 7 innings
LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)
LSU’s Sydney Berzon named SEC Freshman of the Week