Hundreds of runners participate in 5K to raise awareness about epilepsy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of runners participated in a 5K on Saturday, April 1, to raise awareness about epilepsy.

The “Seize the Day” event took place on the grounds of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center and was hosted by Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana.

There was plenty of good music, food, games, and more for people of all ages to enjoy.

The “Seize the Day” event is the largest fundraising effort of the year for Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana.

Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana is a group that aims to support those impacted by epilepsy. The group provides support group meetings around Louisiana, clinical outreach programs, and one-on-one meetings for newly diagnosed patients.

According to experts, nearly half a million American kids live with epilepsy.

