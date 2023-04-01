Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Hundreds of runners participate in 5K to raise awareness about epilepsy

Seize the Day
Seize the Day(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of runners participated in a 5K on Saturday, April 1, to raise awareness about epilepsy.

The “Seize the Day” event took place on the grounds of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center and was hosted by Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana.

There was plenty of good music, food, games, and more for people of all ages to enjoy.

Seize the Day
Seize the Day(wafb)

The “Seize the Day” event is the largest fundraising effort of the year for Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana.

RELATED: Growing up with epilepsy; Changing docs as you go

Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana is a group that aims to support those impacted by epilepsy. The group provides support group meetings around Louisiana, clinical outreach programs, and one-on-one meetings for newly diagnosed patients.

According to experts, nearly half a million American kids live with epilepsy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

We are at the West Baton Rouge Museum for their Easter Extravaganza. There's an Easter egg...
Top Local Easter Egg Hunts: Easter Extravaganza
Children and adults with disabilities are invited to participate in activities and pictures...
Sensory-friendly bunny to appear at BREC’s Zachary Park
Eating crawfish is a way of life in Louisiana.
Learn How to Boil Crawfish the Cajun Cowboy Way
Heart of Louisiana: Mastadon
Heart of Louisiana: Mastodon