BRCC to honor Roger Cador

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Community College plans to honor former Southern University baseball coach Roger Cador during a game on Saturday, April 1.

Cador will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the game between BRCC and Delgado Community College at 3 p.m.

Officials said Saturday, April 1, has also been declared as Roger Cador Day at BRCC.

“Coach Cador has done so much for athletics, baseball, and developing student athletes in our community,” said BRCC Director of Athletics Brock Kantrow. “Several of our student athletes at BRCC have gone on to play baseball under coach Cador, and it’s the perfect opportunity to pay homage to this baseball legend in our backyard.”

Coach Cador was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame during a February ceremony in Omaha, Nebraska.

During his 33 seasons with Southern University, Cador led the baseball team to 14 SWAC championships and finished his career with an overall record of 913-597-1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.