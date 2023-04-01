Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRCC to honor Roger Cador

Southern head coach Roger Cador
Southern head coach Roger Cador(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Community College plans to honor former Southern University baseball coach Roger Cador during a game on Saturday, April 1.

Cador will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the game between BRCC and Delgado Community College at 3 p.m.

Officials said Saturday, April 1, has also been declared as Roger Cador Day at BRCC.

“Coach Cador has done so much for athletics, baseball, and developing student athletes in our community,” said BRCC Director of Athletics Brock Kantrow. “Several of our student athletes at BRCC have gone on to play baseball under coach Cador, and it’s the perfect opportunity to pay homage to this baseball legend in our backyard.”

Coach Cador was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame during a February ceremony in Omaha, Nebraska.

During his 33 seasons with Southern University, Cador led the baseball team to 14 SWAC championships and finished his career with an overall record of 913-597-1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey watches during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, Tigers talk about facing Iowa in National Championship
No. 3 seed LSU won a hard-fought battle against No. 1 Virginia Tech in the Final Four on...
LSU advances to first title game in history after dramatic win
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 1 LSU takes series from No. 10 Tennessee
LSU fans at Alex Box react to Lady Tigers advancing to championship games
LSU fans at Alex Box react to Lady Tigers advancing to championship games