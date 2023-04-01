3 people injured after car crashes, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are on the scene of an overturned vehicle on Saturday, April 1.

The crash happened off Wooddale Blvd, and Tom Drive.

Emergency responders said three people have been transported to the hospital. They added one is in critical condition while the other two are stable.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

