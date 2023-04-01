Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

3 people injured after car crashes, officials say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are on the scene of an overturned vehicle on Saturday, April 1.

The crash happened off Wooddale Blvd, and Tom Drive.

Emergency responders said three people have been transported to the hospital. They added one is in critical condition while the other two are stable.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU Women's Basketball: Kim Mulkey & Angel Reese on Upcoming National Championship Game
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
LSU Women's Basketball: Alexis Morris, Flau'jae Johnson, LaDazhia Williams, and Kateri Poole
Seize the Day
Hundreds of runners participate in 5K to raise awareness about epilepsy
Police Lights
Saturday morning shooting leaves 1 injured, officials say