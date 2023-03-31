Warming up with a few showers possible into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A strengthening southerly flow will transport warmer and more humid air into the region today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 31 (WAFB)

Even with plenty of clouds, highs will climb into the mid 80s for most.

Southerly winds will be rather gusty at times, with sustained winds running 15-25 mph today, and gusts into the 30s possible. A few isolated, light showers will be possible, but any rain amounts should be neglible. If you’re headed to the Box this evening for LSU Baseball, weather should largely cooperate. Temperatures will start out in the low 80s and only fall into the mid 70s.

It’s worth noting that while no severe weather is expected locally over the next several days, the Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a rather broad region to our north today and tonight for a potentially significant severe weather outbreak. A few intense tornadoes are possible, along with widespread damaging winds, some of which could reach hurricane force.

Weekend Outlook

A weak cold front will sink into the area by Saturday morning, delivering the chance for a few showers. But with the main energy with this storm system staying well to our north, rains will be limited and the cold front will likely get hung up somewhere across our area. The main threat for any showers will be in the morning, with mainly dry and warm weather expected into the afternoon.

Slightly drier and cooler air will attempt to make it into at least the northern half of our viewing area from late Saturday into Sunday. Sunday morning lows around metro Baton Rouge are forecast to fall into the low 60s, with highs in the low 80s. Much of Sunday should stay dry, but a few showers will be possible late.

Extended Outlook

The big story early next week will be the potential for record warmth. Highs are expected to soar into the upper 80s from Monday through Wednesday. A chance of showers is expected on Monday, with perhaps a somewhat better chance on Wednesday. Details beyond the early part of next week get a bit fuzzy, but our 10-day outlook keeps temperatures above normal, with some rain chances in place through the end of the week.

