Want to learn how to get more publicity? Attend this workshop.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you a small business owner? Do you need help with getting more publicity for your organization or your brand? There’s help available.

The Baton Rouge Area Association of Black Journalists, better known as BRAABJ, is hosting a “Secrets to accessing the Media” workshop on Saturday, April 1. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. until noon at the River Center Branch Library. The address is 250 North Boulevard.

According to BRAABJ, the goal of the workshop is to help community organizations, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and others learn how to get publicity for their events.

Topics like how to get on the news, how to write a news release, and how to conduct yourself during a media interview will be discussed.

The cost to attend is $25 per person. Refreshments will be served.

