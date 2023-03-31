Facebook
Officials: Unattended candle sparked mobile home fire

It happened at Eastover Mobile Homes in Denham Springs.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Livingston Parish responded to a late-night mobile home fire Thursday, March 30.

It happened at Eastover Mobile Homes in Denham Springs.

Officials report a squatter had been living at the abandoned building and was using a candle as a light source. They reportedly left the candle unattended, starting the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

