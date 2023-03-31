Facebook
No. 6 LSU advances to Regional Final of NCAA Championships

LSU Gymnastics
LSU Gymnastics(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT
DENVER (WAFB) - No. 6 LSU gymnastics has advanced to the Regional Final of the NCAA Championship scheduled for Sunday, April 2 in Denver.

The Tigers scored 197.375 in the second round of the NCAA Championships on Friday, March 31.

LSU trailed after the first rotation of the meet but took the lead after the second rotation, scoring a 49.525 on floor.

The Tigers led after the third rotation, posting a score of 49.250 on vault.

Haleigh Bryant scored 39.700 in the all-around.

