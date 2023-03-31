Facebook
Livingston Parish School employees react to failed tax outcome

Classrooms in two Livingston Parish schools were empty today, but the street outside of the school board office was packed with teachers and staff.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Classrooms in two Livingston Parish schools were empty today, but the street outside of the school board office was packed with teachers and staff.

School employees took their frustrations to the school board, speaking out after voters failed to pass a tax that would have led to a pay raise.

“We’re hoping that this just starts a spark to show them that we’re passionate about what we’re doing here and what we’re standing for,” said Sandi Staford, a teacher.

The proposed sales tax would have funded a 10 percent pay increase for employees with the Livingston Parish School System.

“Both my husband and I are teachers here in Livingston Parish. My husband is also a coach so that 10 percent would have been a help to our family,” said Paige Hymel, a teacher.

Kellie Hennessy Dickerson is a school board member and has been against the one-cent sales tax proposal.

Dickerson believes the money should come from elsewhere and that she is not alone.

“While our people deserve it, I humbly said I did not believe a tax was the way and our community thought the same way on Saturday,” Dickerson said.

Superintendent Joe Murphy proposed six other adjustments to accommodate teachers for the time being.

“I want our teachers to know that we are just as angry that this didn’t pass,” Superintendent Joe Murphy of Livingston Parish Public Schools said.

Members of the school board scheduled a meeting for next week, where they will decide on the next steps.

