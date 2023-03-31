Facebook
Lil Wayne hypes up Tiger Nation in video ahead of Final Four

Lil Wayne performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in...
Lil Wayne performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WVUE) - The LSU Lady Tigers are dancing into the Final Four with their eyes on the ultimate prize.

Actually...literally. Here’s Tangipahoa Parish native and all-around basketball legend Coach Kim Mulkey doing The Griddy.

The Lady Tigers got a boost Friday morning, hours before their 6 p.m. tipoff from New Orleans native and GOAT rapper Lil Wayne. Weezy leant his voice to narrate a hype video for Lady Tigers. Check it out below!

LSU takes on Virginia Tech tonight at 6 p.m.

