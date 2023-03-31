Lil Wayne hypes up Tiger Nation in video ahead of Final Four
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WVUE) - The LSU Lady Tigers are dancing into the Final Four with their eyes on the ultimate prize.
Actually...literally. Here’s Tangipahoa Parish native and all-around basketball legend Coach Kim Mulkey doing The Griddy.
The Lady Tigers got a boost Friday morning, hours before their 6 p.m. tipoff from New Orleans native and GOAT rapper Lil Wayne. Weezy leant his voice to narrate a hype video for Lady Tigers. Check it out below!
LSU takes on Virginia Tech tonight at 6 p.m.
