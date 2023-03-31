Drop off your household hazardous materials in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Government will accept household hazardous waste at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Saturday, April 1.

Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is free for Ascension Parish residents.

The expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Road in Gonzales.

Accepted items include tires, appliances, electronics, batteries, and paint. Explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum, and plastic will not be accepted.

This event is reserved for Ascension Parish residents only, so participants should be prepared to show proper ID, including residential street address.

“This event has become one of the more useful services to the parish. We have seen the turnout grow time and time again. Get the word out. Let your neighbors know this is a great opportunity to properly and responsibly dispose of those hazardous items. We would much rather you bring them here than litter our beautiful parish,” said President Clint Cointment.

For more information, please call the Citizen Service Center at 225-450-1200.

If you would like to volunteer, please sign up HERE.

