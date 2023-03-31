Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Drop off your household hazardous materials in Ascension Parish

(WLOX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Government will accept household hazardous waste at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Saturday, April 1.

Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is free for Ascension Parish residents.

The expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Road in Gonzales.

Accepted items include tires, appliances, electronics, batteries, and paint. Explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum, and plastic will not be accepted.

The Ascension Parish Government will accept household hazardous waste at the Lamar-Dixon Expo...
The Ascension Parish Government will accept household hazardous waste at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Saturday, April 1.(Ascension Parish Government)

This event is reserved for Ascension Parish residents only, so participants should be prepared to show proper ID, including residential street address.

“This event has become one of the more useful services to the parish. We have seen the turnout grow time and time again. Get the word out. Let your neighbors know this is a great opportunity to properly and responsibly dispose of those hazardous items. We would much rather you bring them here than litter our beautiful parish,” said President Clint Cointment.

For more information, please call the Citizen Service Center at 225-450-1200.

If you would like to volunteer, please sign up HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

YOUR HEALTH: Proton therapy treats ocular cancer
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 31
Warming up with a few showers possible into the weekend
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by...
Biden heads to Mississippi town ravaged by deadly tornado
Livingston Parish firefighters extinguish mobile home fire
Livingston Parish firefighters extinguish mobile home fire