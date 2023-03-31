Facebook
BRPD: 35-year-old hit, killed in interstate crash

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a person was hit and killed on the interstate late Thursday, March 30.

Police confirmed the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck and a pedestrian. It happened on I-12 eastbound around 10:40 p.m.

Detectives believe the 35-year-old pedestrian ran to the middle of the lane of travel and stopped. They died at the scene. Their name will be released once their family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

