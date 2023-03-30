Trending warmer with a few showers possible this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After another cool start this morning, warmer weather makes a quick return compliments of southerly winds. Highs will top out near 80 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy at times, with wind generally running 10-15 out of the east-southeast by this afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

The warming trend continues into Friday, with highs climbing into the mid 80s. A strengthening southerly flow will also result in a somewhat windy end to the workweek, and those southerly winds will also usher more moisture into the area. With that in mind, a few isolated showers will be possible, although any rain should generally be on the lighter side.

It will be a much different story to our north, with a signficant severe weather outbreak expected from the Mid-Mississippi Valley into parts of the Midwest. The Storm Prediction Center is warning of the potential for both strong tornadoes and wind gusts that would reach hurricane force in these areas.

Closer to home, a weak cold front will slide through the area early Saturday, with a few showers possible. But any threat of rain should end for most near or shortly after lunch on Saturday. A chance of rain returns on Sunday as that boundary retreats to the north as a warm front.

LSU Baseball Outlook

It’s another big series at Alex Box as Tennessee comes to town this weekend. Game 1 gets underway at 7 p.m. tonight, with Games 2 and 3 slated for Friday night and Saturday afternoon. At this point, I’m not expecting any major weather issues, although small rain chances are in the forecast for late Friday. Generally mild to warm temperatures should prevail for all three games.

Extended Forecast

Next week’s forecast points toward a continuation of above normal temperatures and periodic chances for rain. Another significant severe weather outbreak could take shape to our north from Tuesday into Wednesday, but at this point, we’re not seeing any significant threats in our area. High temperatures could flirt with 90 degrees locally by Tuesday and Wednesday.

