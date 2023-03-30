Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Tigers enjoy night out before total focus on Virginia Tech

Things are reaching a fever pitch for LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, her Lady Tigers, and their extremely excited fans.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WAFB) - Things are reaching a fever pitch for LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, her Lady Tigers, and their extremely excited fans.

There is just one more day of preparation before a Final Four shootout in Dallas with No. 1 seed Virginia Tech.

Before that, the team enjoyed a nice dinner and some entertainment before getting up Thursday to watch film and practice some more.

LSU and Virginia Tech will tip off on Friday, March 31, at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Streaming Live Newscasts & Replays

Latest News

Tigers enjoy night out before total focus on Virginia Tech
Southern athletic director Roman Banks and new men's basketball head coach Kevin Johnson
Southern introduces Kevin Johnson as new head coach of men’s basketball team
Southern introduces Kevin Johnson as new men's basketball coach (Full News Conference)
LSU Tiger fans showed up at campus on Tuesday, March 28, to send off the women’s basketball...
LSU fans send off Tigers as they head to Final Four