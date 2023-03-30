Tigers enjoy night out before total focus on Virginia Tech
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALLAS (WAFB) - Things are reaching a fever pitch for LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, her Lady Tigers, and their extremely excited fans.
There is just one more day of preparation before a Final Four shootout in Dallas with No. 1 seed Virginia Tech.
Before that, the team enjoyed a nice dinner and some entertainment before getting up Thursday to watch film and practice some more.
LSU and Virginia Tech will tip off on Friday, March 31, at 6 p.m.
