State police looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Jefferson Parish

Louisiana State Police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a man in Jefferson Parish.(Fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a man in Jefferson Parish.

Police say 43-year-old Jason Galaforo was a pedestrian walking in the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 when he was struck just before 10 p.m. by a vehicle that fled the scene on the night of March 17. He later died that night in a nearby hospital.

READ MORE Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Jefferson Parish, police say

On Wednesday (March 29), State Police released information about what they believe is the suspect vehicle and are seeking the public’s help in locating it.

State police say they have identified a light-colored SUV from a surveillance video they obtained from the scene that night. They say that the vehicle could have damage to the front end, hood, and windshield.

State police are also releasing still images of the vehicle they believe is in question.

