Standoff underway along Gardere Lane
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large number of law enforcement officers have converged on an area off Gardere Lane near Innovation Park Drive (GSRI).
Early reports indicate a bail bondsman was trying to take someone into custody for charges out of another parish when a confrontation unfolded.
The suspect was locked inside a home and refusing to come out, investigators said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.