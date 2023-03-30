Facebook
Standoff underway along Gardere Lane

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large number of law enforcement officers have converged on an area off Gardere Lane near Innovation Park Drive (GSRI).

Early reports indicate a bail bondsman was trying to take someone into custody for charges out of another parish when a confrontation unfolded.

The suspect was locked inside a home and refusing to come out, investigators said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

