Sensory-friendly bunny to appear at BREC’s Zachary Park

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - You can hop into spring with BREC’s sensory-friendly Easter bunny on Friday, March 31.

Children and adults with disabilities are invited to participate in activities and pictures with the Easter Bunny while avoiding long lines.

If interested, stop by BREC’s Zachary Community Park located at 20055 Old Scenic Highway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.