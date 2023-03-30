Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saints hold meeting with former St. Helena standout O’Cyrus Torrence

The Titans, Rams, and Falcons also held meetings with the Greensburg native.
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence (54) celebrates a near touchdown during an NCAA...
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence (54) celebrates a near touchdown during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are expected to fill a need for offensive line depth in the upcoming NFL Draft and a South Louisiana native may have what they are looking for.

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the Saints were one of four teams to hold a meeting with All-American offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence one day ahead of Thursday’s (March 30) Pro Day at the University of Florida. The Titans, Rams, and Falcons also held meeting with the Greensburg native.

Torrence became an All-American last season at Florida for his senior year. Prior to last season, Torrence played three seasons at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette under Billy Napier where he was a three-time All-Sun Belt selection and was rated the fourth-best lineman in the nation by Pro Football Focus in 2021.

RELATED COVERAGE

Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears shines in front of scouts at Tulane Pro Day

Former LSU and Nebraska WR Trey Palmer clocks fastest 40 time at NFL Combine for receivers

Former Amite star linebacker declares for NFL Draft

Torrence played at St. Helena Career Academy for four years under head coach Brandon Brown. He was an All-State selection the Hawks appeared in the 2017 LHSAA 2A Championship, falling to Welsh 38-26.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Streaming Live Newscasts & Replays

Latest News

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) was up prior to an NFL football game...
Sean Payton swipes former Saints receiver Marquez Callaway, report
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, No. 88, runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day,...
Georgia’s Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Saints sign running back Jamaal Williams
On Wednesday (March 15), reports say that the Saints have come to terms with tackles Khalen...
Saints sign DTs Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd, reports say