Joint memorial service planned for fallen BRPD officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department announced memorial arrangements for two fallen BRPD officers.

Officials stated there will be a joint memorial service for Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, 38, and Sgt. David Poirrier, 47.

The service will take place on Thursday, April 6 at Istrouma Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The memorial service will start promptly at 11 a.m.

Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier died in a helicopter crash Sunday, March 26.

Canezaro had been on the force for 16 years while Poirrier had been with the Baton Rouge Police Department for 17 years.

The men, both of them pilots, were in the chopper assisting with a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning. When the chase entered another parish, the pilots were eventually called off of the pursuit.

Their aircraft crashed in West Baton Rouge parish as they were flying back to Baton Rouge.

Law enforcement officers from across the region joined a solemn procession as the bodies of two fallen BRPD officers were taken to funeral homes.

Law enforcement officers from across the region joined a solemn procession Wednesday, March 29, as the bodies of two fallen Baton Rouge police officers.

The wreckage was located in a cane field along N. Winterville Rd. off Highway 190 near Port Allen.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.