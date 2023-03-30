Job Fair in Plaquemine scores big in attendance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 700 attendees and over 85 employers at the Plaquemine job fair hoping to fill vacant positions

Sometimes, it’s never too early to start thinking about the future. “It’s just really nice to have programs that will reach out to you and say, ‘hey, we’ll cover your tuition if you come to work for us,’ and that’s pretty attractive to me,” says Cole Rivault. 18-year-old, Rivault is a Brusly High School student. He hopes to land an apprenticeship at DOW, he believes learning a trade will help him succeed in the long run. “I think it’s important because we need people to work these jobs to provide for our whole world, everybody needs these products and everything that these companies are producing, and they need someone to work it,” adds Rivault.

However, Rivault is not the only one on a mission, many other high school students and adults roam around hoping to find the right fit for a future career or internship.

“There are so many job openings in the surrounding areas. We received so many calls on a weekly bases from employers, they are struggling to find job seekers to fill their vacancies, explains Lana D’Albor who is the supervisor of the Iberville West Baton Rouge Geaux Job Center.

It’s a similar situation for Shintech, they are expanding their company and looking to fill positions in all areas of their business.

“So, you know the labor market has been really tight, and we have expanded over the last several years. So, we are always looking for new people to come in,” says Dana Coody who is the HR manager of Shintech.

The ultimate goal is to remind all generations of the job opportunities in their own backyard.

“There is a lot of opportunity in Louisiana, there is a lot of opportunity in the capital region. I think that part of the problem is sometimes job seekers don’t know how to search for a job. So, at Geaux Jobs we offer those services,” adds D’Albor.

If you did miss today’s event, you can click here to find more job opportunities: https://www.geauxjobs.org/locations

