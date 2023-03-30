CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD search for man wanted for attempted second-degree murder, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder and other various charges.

According to BRPD, Jarmar Butler, 42, is wanted on the charges of attempted second-degree murder. home invasion, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, simple battery, and possession/carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives believe that Butler unlawfully entered a residence after forcefully shoving the female tenant from the doorway. Once inside, Butler fired a gunshot that struck a male victim. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers: Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.