Candidates for Attorney General to speak during forum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Candidates vying to become Attorney General in this fall’s election will speak during a forum on Thursday, March 30.

The Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon will take place at Café Américain. The address is 7521 Jefferson Highway.

Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill, Baton Rouge attorney Marty Maley, and Rep. John Stefanski of Crowley will address Capital area Republican leaders and answer their questions.

The primary election for Governor, Attorney General, other statewide offices, the legislature, and parishwide officials is set for Saturday, Oct. 14. The Reagan luncheon is sponsored by the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish, which is expected to make an endorsement in the Attorney General’s race soon. The parish chairman is former Rep. Woody Jenkins. The meeting is open to the public, and reservations are not necessary. Lunch is $25 payable to the restaurant at the door and is complimentary for members of the working media.

Liz Murrill is Louisiana’s first Solicitor General. A native of Lafayette, she has been married more than 30 years and has four sons. She has practiced law for more than 30 years and has argued five cases before the U.S. Supreme Court defending the people of Louisiana. She has handled a total of more than 200 cases before the Supreme Court, where she has a 98 percent success rate. She is pro-life and winner of the Louisiana Right to Life Leadership for Life Award. She has defended Louisiana’s pro-life laws before the U.S. Supreme Court. She is pro-Second Amendment and has a lifetime concealed carry permit. She has filed multiple briefs supporting the Second Amendment before the Supreme Court. She received her law degree from LSU where she was Editor in Chief of the Louisiana Law Review. She also earned a Master of Laws degree from Pepperdine Law School.

Martin K. Maley, Sr. prosecuted criminals and has been practicing law in Louisiana for over 32 years. He earned his Juris Doctor degree in law from Southern University Law Center in 1991 and began working as a Staff Attorney at the Louisiana District Attorneys Association. For 17 years, his duties as a Staff Attorney took on various roles: drug prosecution, civil drug asset forfeiture, white collar crime, DWI prosecution, training law enforcement at all levels, legislative support services, and general counsel and research services to the district attorneys and assistant district attorneys across the state. Formerly, he was a felony trial prosecutor in the 18th Judicial District, handling all types of serious felony matters. He served in that role for 11 years. Marty Maley has been a civil trial attorney since 1991 and owns and operates a civil law firm with offices in Baton Rouge, Port Allen, and Napoleonville.

John Stefanski is an attorney who received his law degree from Loyola in New Orleans. He has served as a Republican member of the Louisiana House of Representatives since 2018 and serves as chairman of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. In that capacity, he was instrumental in the reapportionment of Louisiana’s Congressional seats. He says he will fight crime and defend Louisiana families from federal and state overreach and corrupt politicians. He has represented the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s office, Assessor’s office, and Clerk’s office as their attorney. In the upcoming legislative session, he plans to author tough legislation to update Louisiana law to take violent criminals and Fentanyl off the streets.

