APSO: Deputies search for pair accused of theft

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for two people accused of theft.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Christopher Landon “Lando” Zachary, 26, for several charges.

They include:

Resisting an officer

Aggravated flight from an officer

Aggravated obstruction of a highway

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Criminal trespass

Felony theft

Zachary and another unidentified person remain at large.

Christopher Zachary (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

On Wednesday, March 29 around 2 a.m., APSO deputies responded to reports of an off-road vehicle theft at a home in Sorrento.

Deputies reportedly noticed a truck matching the description of the suspect’s car and tried to make a traffic stop. However, the driver, identified as Christopher Zachary, failed to comply.

Authorities said Zachary’s vehicle was abandoned after hitting a ditch. Four people got out of the car and ran away on foot. Two of the people were immediately apprehended and identified as Sunny Lander, 21, of Denham Springs, and Alayna Reach, 19, of Denham Springs. Both were arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. They are charged with criminal trespass, felony theft, and resisting an officer.

According to law enforcement, Zachary is a known violent offender and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Zachary’s location or that could assist deputies with the investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line from any cellular device.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

