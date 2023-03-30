2 tickets totaling 67k sold in the Greater Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Lottery has announced a 17k winning scratch off ticket was sold at a Hit N Run food store, and a winning 50k jackpot ticket was sold at a Big Boss.

The 17k scratch off ticket was sold at the South Acadian Thruway location. According to the Louisiana Lottery, you have a 1 in 240,660.71 chance of actually winning the win it all bonus scratch off.

Congratulations to Hit N Run Food Stores #3 on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge! They recently sold a $17,000 winning Win It All Bonus scratch-off ticket! https://t.co/LatyGZrzls pic.twitter.com/CPxaHYDWvK — Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) March 30, 2023

The Louisiana Lottery did not say if someone has come forward to claim their prize.

In Baker, a winning 50k jackpot easy 5 ticket was also sold at a Big Boss located on Main St., officials said.

JACKPOT!!! A $50,000 jackpot-winning #Easy5 ticket for Wednesday's drawing sold at Big Boss on Main Street in Baker! Check your tickets if you purchased one there! https://t.co/LBYEZ0kd3y pic.twitter.com/ceubU5kWx0 — Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) March 30, 2023

The Louisiana Lottery is encouraging those who purchased a ticket from these locations to check them and claim their money.

