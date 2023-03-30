Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 tickets totaling 67k sold in the Greater Baton Rouge area

Louisiana Lottery
Louisiana Lottery(Louisiana Lottery)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Lottery has announced a 17k winning scratch off ticket was sold at a Hit N Run food store, and a winning 50k jackpot ticket was sold at a Big Boss.

The 17k scratch off ticket was sold at the South Acadian Thruway location. According to the Louisiana Lottery, you have a 1 in 240,660.71 chance of actually winning the win it all bonus scratch off.

The Louisiana Lottery did not say if someone has come forward to claim their prize.

In Baker, a winning 50k jackpot easy 5 ticket was also sold at a Big Boss located on Main St., officials said.

<

The Louisiana Lottery is encouraging those who purchased a ticket from these locations to check them and claim their money.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Streaming Live Newscasts & Replays

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 30
Weekend rain chances continue to trend down
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
FAA changes preliminary cause of BRPD chopper crash
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
Joint memorial service planned for fallen BRPD officers
Joint memorial service planned for fallen BRPD officers
Joint memorial service planned for fallen BRPD officers