Zachary collecting donations to send to Miss. tornado victims

Tornado damage in Rolling Fork, Miss.
Tornado damage in Rolling Fork, Miss.(Zachary Fire Department)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary firefighters and city officials announced plans to send relief to the victims of tornadoes in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

According to the Zachary Fire Department, they are sending supplies, as well as a hot meal, on Monday, April 3, to the disaster victims in hopes of providing some comfort.

Organizers are asking for item donations only, and financial donations are not necessary.

They said all assistance will go towards providing needed resources to those who have been affected by this tragedy.

If you are able to donate, drop off is at the main fire station in Zachary, which is located at 4525 Main Street. The last day for donations is Sunday, April 2.

To see items needed, click here.

