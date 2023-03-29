Facebook
No spills after chemical-carrying train cars derail in Port Allen area, DEQ reports

By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Port Allen, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded Wednesday morning, March 29, to the Port Allen area where a train derailed off its track near Highway 1.

The track involved is a spur off the main railway that goes into the Air Liquide facility in Anchorage, La.

The La. Department of Environmental Quality reports about 25 cars carrying chemicals derailed, but an aerial scan detected no spills at this time.

The cars are currently being re-railed back on the track, and air monitoring is underway, officials said.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police is handling the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

