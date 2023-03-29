Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Procession for BRPD officers set for Wednesday

The Baton Rouge Police Department will continue to honor the lives of the two Baton Rouge Police Officers
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department will continue to honor the lives of the two Baton Rouge Police Officers, Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, March 26.

At the request of their families, both Poirrer and Canezaro will be escorted from the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office across the Huey P. Long Bridge (old bridge). The escort will travel south on Airline Hwy to Connell’s Village and will turn right and then left onto the first BRPD driveway.

RELATED
FAA releases preliminary cause of BRPD chopper crash
BRPD identifies officers killed in chopper crash
Autopsy results released for BRPD officers killed in chopper crash
I-TEAM: Bond set for suspect arrested after chase left two BRPD helicopter officers dead

The escort will then proceed in front of the Police Memorial located at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, 9000 Airline Hwy, and continue out to Airline Hwy.

Any Officer or Civilian who can attend, please stand near the Memorial for 10:30 a.m. The escort will leave the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office at 10:30 a.m. and will be at HQ between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

All those who are attending the processional, please utilize available parking. Do not park near the Police Memorial or along the drive on either side.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: 23-year-old shot, killed in park
Bottled Water
CONSUMER REPORTS: EPA combats PFAS in water with new proposed rules
Brandon Williams (left); Cameron New (right)
Pair sought in connection with theft investigation, police say
BRPD: 23-year-old shot, killed in park
BRPD: 23-year-old shot, killed in park
Downtown Baton Rouge exhibit showcasing 50th anniversary of Vietnam War
Downtown Baton Rouge exhibit showcasing 50th anniversary of Vietnam War