Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pepsi unveils new logo refresh, first update since 2008

Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.
Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.(PepsiCo Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepsi has unveiled a new logo, and some say it looks a bit familiar.

Customers reportedly like Pepsi’s previous logo from the 1900s. So, the company said it went back to it.

The new logo might feel like a throwback version, but officials said it features new font colors along with a different border.

According to Pepsi, the logo design draws attention to its zero-sugar line of drinks, which is a major part of the company’s growth plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US
FILE - Damaged and missing homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort...
Fiona, Ian retired from list of tropical cyclone names
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis’ board members say Disney stripped them of power
The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help identifying someone as part of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police trying to identity person allegedly involved in shooting
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle was reportedly shot and killed by his Lyft passenger, Taurus...
Family of slain Lyft driver raises enough money to send his body home to Honduras