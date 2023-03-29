Pair sought in connection with theft investigation, police say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The City of Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people accused of theft.

According to law enforcement, Brandon Williams, 35 and Cameron New, 28 are wanted in connection with an active arrest for theft.

Brandon Williams (City of Gonzales Police Department)

Cameron New (City of Gonzales Police Department)

Williams and New’s last known location was in Denham Springs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the City of Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9535.

You can also use the Anonymous Tips tab on their website.

