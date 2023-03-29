Facebook
Pair sought in connection with theft investigation, police say

Brandon Williams (left); Cameron New (right)
Brandon Williams (left); Cameron New (right)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The City of Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people accused of theft.

According to law enforcement, Brandon Williams, 35 and Cameron New, 28 are wanted in connection with an active arrest for theft.

Brandon Williams
Brandon Williams
Cameron New
Cameron New

Williams and New’s last known location was in Denham Springs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the City of Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9535.

You can also use the Anonymous Tips tab on their website.

