No. 1 LSU explodes for 17 runs beating Grambling in 7 innings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU and their offense exploded for 17 runs against Grambling State on Tuesday, March 28 at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers (22-4, 4-2 SEC) collected 16 hits in their 17-5 win over Grambling State (9-15, 5-1 SWAC).

Cade Beloso was the star for the Tigers as he picked up four RBI and went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. Bradyen Jobert picked up two RBI as he was 1-for-1 at the plate.

Gavin Dugas, Ben Nippolt, Tre’ Morgan, Ethan Frey, Jared Jones, Paxton Kling, and Alex Milazzo all picked up an RBI in the win. The Tigers also only struck out once and drew eight walks.

LSU will host No. 11 Tennessee with the first game scheduled for Thursday, March 30 with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.