Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man wanted after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend

Keldrick Cotates
Keldrick Cotates
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A man is wanted by police after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Baker on Tuesday, March 28.

According to the Baker Police Department, Keldrick Cotates is wanted on several charges including two counts of attempted murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of illegal use of weapons.

Keldrick Cotates
Keldrick Cotates(Baker Police Department)

The shooting happened on Seville Drive near Groom Road.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are encouraged to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000, Ext 1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

Matthew Fortenberry
Funeral services planned for 11-year-old shooting victim
Temperature Tracker
Briefly cooler, drier before warm temps and rain chances return this weekend
Brandon Williams (left); Cameron New (right)
Pair sought in connection with theft investigation, police say
Emergency officials are responding to the Port Allen area where a train has reportedly derailed...
No spills after chemical-carrying train cars derail in Port Allen area, DEQ reports