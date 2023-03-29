Man wanted after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A man is wanted by police after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Baker on Tuesday, March 28.

According to the Baker Police Department, Keldrick Cotates is wanted on several charges including two counts of attempted murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of illegal use of weapons.

Keldrick Cotates (Baker Police Department)

The shooting happened on Seville Drive near Groom Road.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are encouraged to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000, Ext 1.

