Law enforcement gathers to honor fallen BRPD officers

Law enforcement gather at BRPD headquarters to honor fallen BRPD officers..
Law enforcement gather at BRPD headquarters to honor fallen BRPD officers..(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers from across the region joined a solemn procession Wednesday morning as the bodies of two fallen Baton Rouge Police officers were taken to area funeral homes.

Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, 38, and Sgt. David Poirrier, 47, died in a helicopter crash Sunday March 26.

Canezaro had been on the force for 16 years while Poirrier had been with the Baton Rouge Police Department for 17 years.

The men, both of them pilots, were in the chopper assisting with a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning. When the chase entered another parish, the pilots were eventually called off of the pursuit. Their aircraft crashed in West Baton Rouge parish as they were flying back to Baton Rouge.

The procession started at the coroner’s office in Port Allen and went to the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters on Airline Highway where it passed the department’s Police Memorial.

The procession then split, with the body of Sgt. Poirrier taken to Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs.

Canezaro’s body was taken to Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street.

Funeral arrangements for both officers are still pending.

