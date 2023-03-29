Groups seek help from local business to host summer internship program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge School System, alongside the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, is offering high school seniors a paid summer internship.

“If they want to be a lawyer, they could be at the 19th judicial, if they want to be a nurse or doctor, they can be at any of our area hospitals. We’re trying to get them to focus more on their career readiness,” Tracy Benjamin, the Administrative Director for workforce development at EBR schools said.

The 12th Grade Internship Program was created to keep students one step ahead.

“We want to be an asset to creating pipelines for students, whatever it is that they want to be able to achieve in their futures to give them the opportunity to experience it as early as possible,” Trey Godfrey said, the Senior Vice President of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

All 14 high schools within the East Baton Rouge School District will participate in multiple career areas. Over 700 students signed up, but the program has only placed 85 with local businesses.

The deadline for businesses to register for interns is April 17th, so they need those businesses to do so as quickly as possible.

“In order to keep up with the demand that the students are showing us, we certainly need more businesses to start showing up,” Godfrey said.

You can sign up here: BRAC INTERNSHIP INFORMATIONAL WEBINAR

