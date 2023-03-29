Facebook
Funeral services planned for 11-year-old shooting victim

Matthew Fortenberry
Matthew Fortenberry(Source: Family)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A funeral service for Matthew Fortenberry, an 11-year-old shooting victim, will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, officials said.

The service will be held at The Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home located at 1553 Wooddale Blvd., in Baton Rouge. His repast will be held at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center located at 3535 Riley St., immediately following the service.

The family is asking for your thoughts and prayers, as well as your help to stop the violence in our community.

