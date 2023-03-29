Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup

Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020(tcw-wvue)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Festival season is upon us and Essense Festival just dropped its lineup for this summer’s event.

Headliners include Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doug E. Fresh.

Other artists joining the lineup include Wizkid, Monica, and Coco Jones.

The four-day event allows attendees to embark on a celebration of hip-hop’s rich history across several entertainment stages, panels, and experiences.

Essence Festival brings in thousands of visitors every single year.

Tickets are already on sale.

This year’s event kicks off on June 29.

For more info, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

Baton Rouge social media sensation and Honda salesman, Durrell Smylie.
Baton Rouge viral sensation to appear in Super Bowl TikTok tailgate
Lil Wayne performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in...
Lil Wayne pardoned by Pres. Trump on final day in office
Moses Ware, 60, won the jackpot for the Aug. 10 Easy 5 drawing.
Trying to win millions
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry to recieve Humanitarian Award at this year’s Oscars
Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad. (Photo:...
TikTok star who went viral with skateboarding video tests positive for COVID-19