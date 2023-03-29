Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Denham Springs High School classes cancelled tomorrow due to teacher call outs

Livingston Parish School Board
Livingston Parish School Board(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a press release from Livingston Parish Public Schools

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Public Schools is cancelling classes at Denham Springs High School tomorrow because a large number of employees have declared they will be absent, and school leaders are unable to fill those vacancies with qualified personnel.

“The volume of absences that has been declared is greater than we can appropriately manage at this time. This large shortage of employees means campus leadership would not be able to provide a normal learning day for our students, and lacking this many personnel could create a safety concern for students and employees,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “Due to these circumstances, we felt the safest action at this time is to cancel classes on that campus tomorrow.”

Denham Springs High School Wes Howard said he reached out to numerous substitutes in the system and explored other coverage options, but none were sufficient to meet the need.

“At some point we knew the district needed to be aware of the challenge our campus was facing,” Howard said. “We knew it was important to let our community know of this concern as soon as possible so they could make alternative plans for their children and/or with their employers.”

Murphy said the district’s online self-reporting system for declaring absences does not show there is an abnormal shortage of campus personnel for Friday; and thus, the district is planning for classes to resume on that day, at this time.

Denham Springs High School is the parish’s largest campus in the district. The campus employs 133 faculty and staff, not including bus drivers and food nutrition workers, who manage the day-to-day educational needs of 1,536 students.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

While at school, students may want to be called by pronouns different than the ones they were...
New proposal looks to legislate how teachers address students
Groups seek help from local business to host summer internship program
Groups seek help from local business to host summer internship program
Hundreds of Vietnam era veterans packed into the Raising Cane’s center, along with their...
50th Anniversary Commemoration held in the Capital City honoring Vietnam War Veterans
Law enforcement officers from across the region joined a solemn procession Wednesday, March 29,...
Law enforcement gathers to honor fallen BRPD officers
50th Anniversary Commemoration honoring Vietnam War Veterans
50th Anniversary Commemoration held in the Capital City honoring Vietnam War Veterans