Denham Springs High School classes cancelled tomorrow due to teacher call outs

The following is a press release from Livingston Parish Public Schools

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Public Schools is cancelling classes at Denham Springs High School tomorrow because a large number of employees have declared they will be absent, and school leaders are unable to fill those vacancies with qualified personnel.

“The volume of absences that has been declared is greater than we can appropriately manage at this time. This large shortage of employees means campus leadership would not be able to provide a normal learning day for our students, and lacking this many personnel could create a safety concern for students and employees,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “Due to these circumstances, we felt the safest action at this time is to cancel classes on that campus tomorrow.”

Denham Springs High School Wes Howard said he reached out to numerous substitutes in the system and explored other coverage options, but none were sufficient to meet the need.

“At some point we knew the district needed to be aware of the challenge our campus was facing,” Howard said. “We knew it was important to let our community know of this concern as soon as possible so they could make alternative plans for their children and/or with their employers.”

Murphy said the district’s online self-reporting system for declaring absences does not show there is an abnormal shortage of campus personnel for Friday; and thus, the district is planning for classes to resume on that day, at this time.

Denham Springs High School is the parish’s largest campus in the district. The campus employs 133 faculty and staff, not including bus drivers and food nutrition workers, who manage the day-to-day educational needs of 1,536 students.

