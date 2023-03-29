Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.(Business Wire photo via AP)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) - Dairy Queen is gearing up for summer early by offering some cool deals.

In honor of the year the Blizzard debuted, 1985, the ice cream chain announced it is offering its signature frozen treat for 85 cents between April 10-23.

Those interested will have to order online as the deal is only available through the DQ mobile app.

Dairy Queen said the S’mores Blizzard is returning to the menu along with two new flavors: Peanut Butter Puppy Chow and Oreo Brookie blizzards.

“DQ fans have made it clear that s’mores mean summer, ranking it No. 1 among popular Blizzard flavors,” a company spokesperson shared.

Other flavors also returning to the menu are the Cotton Candy and Choco Dipped Strawberry blizzards.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
Biden to visit area of Mississippi ravaged by massive storm
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Angry migrants head toward border crossing after deadly fire
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles,...
Reparations for Black Californians could top $800 billion, according to estimate
While at school, students may want to be called by pronouns different than the ones they were...
New proposal looks to legislate how teachers address students
FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
$264M offered in Gulf oil sale held under climate compromise