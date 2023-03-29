CRIME STOPPERS: Police trying to identity person allegedly involved in shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help identifying someone as part of a shooting investigation.

Detectives believe the person in the photos is responsible for a shooting that occurred in the 1100 Block of Bob Pettit Boulevard on February 23, according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help identifying someone as part of a shooting investigation. (Crime Stoppers)

Anyone who can identify this person should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (344-7867), downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting crimestoppers225.com. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

